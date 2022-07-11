Police officers attached to the island of Petite Martinique will soon be able to perform their duties better.

They will be the recipient of new transport, after years of being without. This announcement was made by Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews during his first official visit to the island.

His visit which was two-fold, saw him meeting briefly with staff attached to the Ministry’s Petite Martinique Office and attending the graduation ceremony of the St Thomas Aquinas RC School.

In addressing staff at the Petite Martinique Office, he said that a collaborative effort is necessary in taking the island forward. One of the major infrastructural projects that they will be working on is the reconstruction of the main road on the 586-acre island.

Delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony, he was high in commendation for the Principal and Staff of the lone primary school on the island, as they have been able to maintain a 100% pass rate at the CPEA Examinations.

He was accompanied by Permanent Secretary Javan Williams and other ministry officials.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government