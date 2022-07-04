The 8th Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB) was held in St Kitts from 23-25 May, 2022, under the theme “Controlling Corruption – Preventative Mechanisms work better than Reactive Measures.”

Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland QC, in addressing the opening session, called for greater collaboration among Commonwealth Caribbean countries, in the fight against corruption and create “the lasting positive space for sustainable development to thrive and for people everywhere to flourish.” Noting that corruption was a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development in societies, the Commonwealth Secretary-General stressed that no country, region or community is immune from corruption and called for greater commitment and collaboration at national, regional and international levels. “Swift and decisive action is needed. And we need you — your acuity, your wisdom, and your effort, more than ever. Because it falls to us — the upholders of justice and integrity — to work together more closely than ever on preventative action, and to share knowledge and innovation.”

She also recognised Grenada’s improved efforts in the anti-corruption fight as featured in the Commonwealth publication, that was launched at the conference.

The conference’s award ceremony saw 3 Grenadian members of the Commission past and present, recognised for their sterling contributions towards the building of CCAICAB, which is now internationally recognised. The awardees include former Chairperson of the Grenada Integrity Commission, Dame Justice Monica Joseph, Attorney-at-law Daniella Williams-Mitchell, the

Founding Secretary of the CCAICAB between 2015 to 2017, and A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph, Chairperson of the organisation from 2017 to 2018, and continuing on as chairperson until the next regional elections.

Chairperson of Grenada’s Integrity Commission, A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph, in giving her Country Report, shared that one of the Commission’s biggest achievements for 2021 as the completion of the inquiry/investigation into the operations of the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB) for the period 2012 to 2018. Lady Joseph informed the regional body that the recommendations in the report, would be a guide for best practices for the management and accountability of national statutory bodies, adding that the outcomes have formed a precedent for the region.

The chairman cited financial constraints caused by significant budget reduction as one of the challenges facing the commission during the Covid-19 pandemic, at a time when expansions were expected in terms of the investigative actions and capacities. However, the pivots made by the commission were shared and included the issuance and analyses of the Commission’s Systems Assessment Questionnaire to a number of statutory bodies to map their strengths and weaknesses to guide the recommendations for improvement of the management and operations guide of these bodies.

At the end of the 3-day meeting the regional body through its communique, inter alia, agreed to:

Continue to reiterate the need for regional Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies to maintain their independence, impartiality and professionalism, to further enhance their effectiveness;

Continue to call on member governments to provide adequate financial, technical and other resources (human or otherwise) to the Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies, and to facilitate greater autonomy in the use of those resources by the said Commissions and Bodies;

Encourage governments to develop, implement, review and update Codes of Conduct, to reduce conflicts of interest and promote an ethical culture; and

Advocate that anti-corruption is placed in curricula in formal education systems, being mindful that public and formal education enhance desirable behaviour patterns and help to sustain cultural shifts at all levels.

Grenada’s Integrity Commission stands on its record of progressively implementing national integrity and anti-corruption systems to enable the fight against corruption in our own society.

Office of the Integrity Commission