Co-operatives in Grenada will join with their global co-operative family to celebrate the 100th anniversary of International Day of Co-operatives (Coops Day) on 2 July 2022.

The theme for this year’s observance is “Co-operatives Build a Better World.” Marked by co-operatives worldwide since 1923 and officially proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on the centenary of the ICA in 1995, the International Day of Cooperatives is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of July.

The aim of the day is to raise awareness of co-operatives and promote the movement’s ideas of economic efficiency, equality, international solidarity, and world peace.

In 1957, the first Co-operative Ordinance was passed by the Government of Grenada. The Department of Co-operatives was also established to regulate and protect the development of co-operatives. This led to the spread of the co-operative idea throughout the tri-island state.

Co-operatives in Grenada have demonstrated their resilience, proving that the co-operative model is indeed a stable sustainable model in good times and challenging times. “In fact, it is no secret, that our local co-operatives (both Financial and Non-Financial) have been playing and will continue to play a major role in the social and economic development of this piece of rock that we call home. Some notable areas of interest include wealth creation, foreign exchange generation, income generation, employment creation, export promotion and import substitution,” stated Randy Boyke-Cadet, President of the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd.

As the apex body for co-operatives in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd (GCLL) invites co-operators to spread the word about how the human-centred business model, inspired by the cooperative values of self-responsibility, democracy, equality, among others, is building a better world.

Follow the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd (GCLL) on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

GCLL