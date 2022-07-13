The development of the livestock industry on the island of Carriacou will be one of the key focus areas as government works on plans to enhance the nation’s agriculture sector.

Livestock development was among issues discussed during an official visit to Carriacou by Senator Hon. Adrian Thomas, Minister for Agriculture.

Minister Thomas, who held discussions with his colleague, the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews, and other senior officials, said focus will be placed on the black belly sheep.

Carriacou has been without an abattoir for many years and setting up one, according to the government officials, will form part of the livestock project that is being developed.

For Hon. Andrews, he is expecting greater collaboration between his ministry and Minister Thomas’ ministry.

Senior Agricultural Officer Lauren St Louis, and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Kimond Cummings, were part of the minister’s visiting team to Carriacou.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs