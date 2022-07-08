One of the top priorities for the newly elected Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews, is uniting the people of Carriacou & Petite Martinique.

Hon. Andrews, who was officially welcomed to the Ministry on Monday, 4 July, remarked that in order for the Ministry to effectively and efficiently provide the services it was established to offer, there must be unity and a high level of productivity among staff.

Another area of focus is the construction of the ministerial complex which should accommodate all public officers in Carriacou working at one central location. He said with the groundwork for the complex already laid, it will be one of the major infrastructure projects in the coming months.

Since assuming office following the 23 June General Elections, Minister Andrews has been attending a number of functions; the latest being Bishop’s College award ceremony where he presented awards to Owina Samuel for her outstanding performance in the subject area of Mathematics, and Calisha Fleary – English A in the 2021 Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) Exams.

Meanwhile, Hon. Andrews also visited a number of small businesses within the town of Hillsborough. This he expects to make a permanent fixture on his schedule.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs