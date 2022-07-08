“Be not deterred by anyone in achieving your dreams.’’ These words of encouragement were delivered by Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews, to the 2022 graduating class of Hillsborough Secondary School (HSS).

Minister Andrews, himself a past student of Hillsborough Secondary, implored teachers and parents to continue playing a major role in producing good citizens of the twin-isle parish.

An awards presentation formed part of the graduation event. Valedictorian Jaden Stanislaus, who represented Grenada at the 2021 Brain Bee Competition, was presented with 2 awards. Stanislaus was the recipient of a special award and the academic award while Hon. Andrews presented him with a certificate as the valedictorian.

The Minister also commended Kriston Aberdeen and Jaffer Shade, who were awarded for improved academic performances. This improvement, Hon. Andrews noted, is an impetus for the idea that no child should be left behind, and also the need for educational reform to ensure that “slow learners” are given equal attention.

The theme of the HSS graduation was, “Overcoming Adversities During a Global Pandemic.”

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government