The Ministry of Sports will begin its Summer Sports Programme on 11 July 2022.

The programme, which will be conducted in all parishes and Carriacou, is free of cost and will embrace various disciplines like

Netball

Basketball

Cricket

Track and Field

Swimming

Volleyball

Table Tennis

The Ministry of Sports is encouraging parents/guardians to enroll their children in the programme which is designed for all ages. Participants can learn a new sport or develop their skills in any area they choose.

Interested persons can register at the sports venue in their community, or contact the Ministry of Sports at 440-6917 for more information.

GIS