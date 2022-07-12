Sunday, 26 June saw our Lions and Leo clubs of St George’s Grenada under the banner of Lions Club International, installing their new Board of Directors for the Lionistic year July 2022 to June 2023.

Under the stewardship of Lion Amicha Edwards (St George’s Lions) and Leo Raheem Smith (St George’s Leos), these presidents all joined to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the general public for their continued support to Lions and Leos in our efforts ‘To Serve and Care’ for the less fortunate among us.

This year, under their guidance all clubs’ areas of focus include diabetes, vision, paediatric cancer, hunger, homelessness, youth and the environment and more. Giving our time and energy to others is a fantastic way to help our communities. Yet, it also provides a great feeling that can spread and have a positive impact in our lives and how we approach the world.

As Lions and Leos, our actions and service inspire others. We provide courage and a unique sense of empowerment to our communities and to the world. To do this, we depend on great leadership. Therefore, we join with our District Governor Lion Nickolas DaCosta, PMJF from Cayman Islands in his theme of “Together We Are Stronger, Together We Can.”

More details about the St George’s Lions and Leos Clubs and their activities can be found on the clubs’ Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/stgeorgesleos/ and https://www.facebook.com/SGLionsGrenada . Also find the St George’s Leo Club on Instagram – @st.georgesleo

St George’s Leos Club