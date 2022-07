Dexter John, 33 years, Unemployed of Soubise, St Andrew, was charged with Non-Capital Murder for intentionally causing the death of Tyrone Bernard by unlawful harm.

In an unrelated matter, Kelshon Phillip, 19 years, Unemployed of Birchgrove, St Andrew, was arrested and charged with Dangerous Harm to Kemon McGuire.

Both John and Phillip will appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court today, Thursday, 7 July 2022.

Office of Commissioner of Police