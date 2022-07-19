Renewed vision and increased investment. That is the focus of the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, under the stewardship of Hon. Lennox Andrews and Senator Adrian Thomas, as they seek to improve Grenada’s Fisheries Sector.

Training, improved marketing and storage facilities and the introduction of modern technology are some of the strategies that will be used to ensure the sector grows exponentially.

At the recent Fishermen’s Birthday celebrations at Melville Street, Line Minister for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, Hon Lennox Andrews, said the importance of fishing must start in the minds of students.

He said the government plans to introduce fishing as part of the teaching curriculum. “Fishing is a science, and that science must be taught to our people who want to become fishermen, and therefore, they have to be qualified. There is no reason our fishermen can’t say I am qualified; I have a degree in fishing,” said Minister Andrews.

Andrews added that this will contribute particularly to value addition.

Minister of State with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, Sen. Hon. Adrian Thomas, said the fisheries sector must be restored to a model fisheries management entity. “We have no option but to confront and tackle the obstacles, difficulties, and the many challenges that continue to affect the stakeholders of fisheries,” Senator Thomas said.

He continued, “Over time, we intend to address the problems to improve the lives and livelihood of our fisherfolk. We must restore the Fisheries Division to what it once was, a model fisheries management entity with top-notch technical officers. We must update our fisheries policies and regulations to bring about efficiency in the system, and ensure that our marine space is protected, developed and smartly exploited.”

Member of Parliament Elect for the Town of St. George, Hon Peter David, encouraged the fisherfolk to ensure sustainability in their trade. “Fisherfolk must understand that if we don’t fish in a sustainable way, we can find ourselves in difficulty in the future. We must ensure that our methods of fishing, the way we conduct all of the processes in the chain of the fishing industry is done in a way that will benefit future generations.”

