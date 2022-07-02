The 43rd Meeting of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Conference of Heads of Government will be held in Paramaribo, Republic of Suriname from 3-5 July 2022.

Heads of Governments will discuss topics such as “Advancing the Caricom AgriFood systems agenda, Climate Finance, Security issues and updates on Covid-19 and emerging health issues”.

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell will lead a delegation from Grenada comprising Hon.

Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development; HE Arley Gill, Ambassador for Caricom Affairs; Che Phillip, Foreign Service Officer and Orlando Romain to provide public relations support. The delegation is inclusive of one security officer.

The Prime Minister is expected to participate in bilateral meetings and will return to Grenada on 6 July 2022.

Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, will be appointed as Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Hon. Dickon Mitchell.

GIS