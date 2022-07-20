The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that recruitment examinations for applicants from St Andrew, St David and St George (ONLY) are scheduled for Saturday, 23 July 2022, from 9 am at the following venues:

St Andrew: St Andrew Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) – Telescope, St Andrew

St George: Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS) – Tanteen, St George

Please note that individuals with criminal records are not eligible to sit the exams. Applicants from St David can select either venue to sit the exams.

Interested individuals should be at the venue by 8:30 am and are also asked to carry a valid picture ID Card, snack/light refreshments, pens and pencils.

Office of Commissioner of Police