The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce held its first Business Luncheon engagement with the Prime Minister and the private sector on 26 July 2022.

Over 200 delegates from the private sector attended the function. A wide cross-section of the business community including the manufacturing, automobile, construction, services, tourism, energy, and consultancy was in attendance. There was also a significant representation from Micro and Small businesses from multiple sectors.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell was accompanied by Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT et al Hon. Lennox Andrews and Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation, Hon. Andy Williams, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mike Sylvester, and Press Secretary Tahera Carter. The Prime Minister made a presentation to the attendees after which a question-and-answer session ensued. Several issues were raised by the participants including freight cost, incentives for local investors, human resource development, and regulation of the financial sector. The Prime Minister proposed strategies to address the issues which would provide structure, transparency, efficiency, and relief for businesses which will reduce the cost of living for citizens, improve commerce and the economy.

The Prime Minister urged the private sector to be unified under the umbrella of the Chamber, which will allow for greater impact as a body, with a greater voice. He expressed how pleased he was to see the diversity of sectors represented at the function and indicated that such diversity is needed to build the economy.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has given his government’s commitment to work with the private sector. The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Private sector stands ready to work with the government for the benefit of all.

President of the Chamber, Emmanuel Duncan is optimistic about future engagements and collaboration between the private sector and the government. He was pleased with the turnout of the private sector describing it as “fantastic”. The Executive Director, Petipha Lewis is encouraged by the show of interest of the private sector and views this as a reaction to the call by the Prime Minister for unity and a drive toward transformation.

The Chamber takes this opportunity to express our gratitude to the Prime Minister and Ministers of Government for attending the engagement and discussing some of the issues of concern for businesses with the view of finding solutions. We also extend appreciation to the business community for engaging in the dialogue. The Chamber would like to say thanks to all the Micro and Small businesses as they are a key link to the growth and development of our economy. Thanks to all the contributors to this very important discussion as we continue to work toward developing our economy and nation.

GCIC