The National Democratic Congress (NDC) led administration is ensuring that road development in communities across Carriacou and Petite Martinique is a priority, and that work continues on projects that began prior to the party winning general elections on 23 June.

In this regard, 5 Carriacou and Petite Martinique road projects which were started by the previous administration are fully on stream and nearing completion.

To gain a better understanding and provide some guidance, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Javan Williams, visited the project sites.

Williams said that his role is to ensure the projects continue and we get value for money, while improving on the services provided in terms of infrastructural development. The areas visited by PS Williams were the Quarry Road, Lauriston, Mt Pleasant–Point Road and Prospect Hall in Carriacou. He was accompanied by staff of the Public Works Division.

PS Williams, along with Minister Hon Tevin Andrews, previously visited the Kendance Road in Petite Martinique.

Meanwhile, part of the plan of the Government is to introduce a National Infrastructure Renewal project to modify the national network of roads and bridges.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs