The public is informed that the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious affairs commenced operations at the new Gouyave Health Centre (polyclinic), at Dr Belle, Gouyave, St John on Monday, 4 July 2022.

Services are being provided as normal (Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. Emergencies/weekends: 24-hr service) until further advised.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs appeals for patience when visiting the new facility in this period of transition. The Ministry also thanks everyone for their understanding and cooperation as it continues to transform the health sector and provide healthcare services to all citizens.

GIS