Maybe you’ve already left secondary school but now realise that you need mathematics to get your dream job or to pursue further studies at a college or university.

Maybe you’re currently in Form 5, or your child is currently in Form 5 but failing CXC CSEC Mathematics miserably. Whichever of the above scenarios fits your current situation, QSBE’s Online CXC CSEC Mathematics classes offer you or your child a second chance to succeed at mathematics.

I listened with excitement at the end of one semester as 2 different parents called to thank me and share the mental transformation they witnessed in their respective children who had started my online mathematics classes as underperforming Math students.

Parent No. 1 shared seeing her son jumping up and down excitedly in their home kitchen after he solved a homework problem one day after class.

Parent No. 2 shared the joy and pride she and her daughter felt when her daughter received a prize for mathematics on the day of her secondary school graduation.

Mathematics education is important not only because of the “gatekeeping role that mathematics plays in students’ access to educational and economic opportunities” but also because the problem-solving processes and the acquisition of problem-solving strategies equip students for life beyond school (Cobb, & Hodge, 2002).

“In work and in life, problems can crop up. Even if you don’t know how to fix the problem at first, you can think about how the problem happened in the first place. Then you can keep calm and use logic to find some good solutions. This logical way of looking at things with a clear head is called problem solving” (Youth Employment UK, 2022)… and mathematics equips persons to become lifelong problem-solvers.

QSBE’s CXC CSEC Mathematics Course consists of a total of 54 one-hour classes spread over 2 semesters – September to December and January to May.

Interactive classes, which are deliberately small to give each student focused attention, are held online via ZOOM. There’s also a learning platform full of helpful resources. Learners can choose from 2 bi-weekly class days and times as follows:

Mondays & Wednesdays: 5–6 pm Eastern Caribbean Time (ECT); or

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 5:30–6:30 pm Eastern Caribbean Time (ECT)

