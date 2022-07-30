The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives informs the public that the St George’s Meat Market has been relocated to its former location on Melville Street, opposite the Fish Market.

The current location has been closed, and service will be provided at the newly refurbished Meat Market on Melville Street from Friday, 5 August 2022.

This new and improved facility will allow the butchers/vendors to continue to provide safe and healthy meat in a comfortable environment for butchers, customers and staff.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

GIS