Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon Dickon Mitchell, spoke at the Opening Ceremony of the 43rd Regular Meeting of Caricom Heads of Government, on 3 July 2022.

During the meeting in Suriname, the Heads of Governments will discuss topics such as “Advancing the Caricom AgriFood systems agenda, Climate Finance, Security issues and updates on Covid-19 and emerging health issues”.

According to a recent GIS release, the Prime Minister led a delegation from Grenada comprising Hon. Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development; HE Arley Gill, Ambassador for Caricom Affairs; Che Phillip, Foreign Service Officer; and Orlando Romain to provide public relations support. The delegation is inclusive of one security officer.

The Prime Minister is expected to participate in bilateral meetings and will return to Grenada on 6 July 2022.