Routine American Citizen Services at US Embassy Grenada are temporarily on hold through September 2022.

This is due to the absence of a Consular Officer in Grenada during that period.

Suspended services include the renewal of US passports, notarial services, and consular report of births and deaths abroad. US citizens who are the victim of a crime are advised to contact the Royal Grenada Police Force by dialing 911 or +1-473-4441958. The after-hours duty officer in Grenada can also be contacted at +1-473-407-2495 for emergencies only.

We encourage US citizens who possess an expired passport and are seeking emergency travel to the United States, to contact the US Embassy in Bridgetown for assistance. You can visit the US Embassy’s webpage at https://bb.usembassy.gov/ or send an email to [email protected]

The US Embassy apologises for any inconvenience that this might cause and remains committed to serving the American community in Grenada when routine services resume.

US Embassy, Grenada