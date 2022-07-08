Royal Caribbean Group and Grenada Tourism Authority, along with the Mampa Employment Agency, are preparing for the second installment of a large-scale job recruitment drive for Grenadians interested in working on board Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

This second job fair follows the 9 June signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Grenada and Royal Caribbean Group to expand employment opportunities for qualified Grenadians to work on cruise ships operated by Royal Caribbean Group.

“This recruitment drive aligns with our overall development thrust for the tourism industry,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Royal Caribbean Group is one of the top 5 cruise lines in the world with a superb training programme. Successful applicants will benefit from world class training in the hospitality, travel and tourism industry which we can then tap into, for the further development of our own industry here in Grenada.”

The job fair starts with pre-screening on Saturday, 9 July and Monday, 11 July from 9 am to 4 pm at the Spice Basket, Beaulieu, St George. Applicants are encouraged to bring the following documents to the preliminary interview:

Resume

Valid passport

Visa photo

Police record

Interviews will be held from Tuesday, 12 July to Thursday, 14 July.

Applicants are asked to email their resumes before the start of the job fair to [email protected]

GTA