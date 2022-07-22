The general public is informed that the payment of Support for Empowerment Education and Development (SEED) cash transfers continues as normal.

The payments will be facilitated over a 3-day period: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of each payment cycle or as scheduled.

The locations are as follows:

District Revenue Office – St Patrick

District Revenue Office – St John

District Revenue Office – St Mark

District Revenue Office – St David

Treasury – St George

Community Distribution – St Andrew

Recipients are encouraged to be in contact with their SEED Officers with any concerns.

GIS