The general public is informed that the payment of Support for Empowerment Education and Development (SEED) cash transfers continues as normal.
The payments will be facilitated over a 3-day period: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of each payment cycle or as scheduled.
The locations are as follows:
- District Revenue Office – St Patrick
- District Revenue Office – St John
- District Revenue Office – St Mark
- District Revenue Office – St David
- Treasury – St George
- Community Distribution – St Andrew
Recipients are encouraged to be in contact with their SEED Officers with any concerns.
GIS
Can someone explain SEED Payments?
Thank you.