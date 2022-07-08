A Handing-Over ceremony marked the opening of the new Rotary Year.

The Rotaract Club of Grenada in conjunction with its sponsor club, the Rotary Club of Grenada ended the 2021-2022 rotary year with its annual Handing-Over Ceremony which was attuned with the start of the new Rotary year, 1 July 2022.

On 2 July, Rotaractors, Rotarians and other esteemed guests, gathered at the University Club, L’ance aux Epines, St George, for an evening of commemoration, celebration, and fellowship.

At this year’s handing-over ceremony, both Rotaract and Rotary’s outgoing Presidents recapped the projects and events of both clubs throughout the past year. The ceremony also initiated the official installment of the incoming presidents, Vondi Cyrus (Rotaract Club of Grenada) and Juan Bailey (Rotary Club of Grenada) of which they have addressed and expressed their remarks for the upcoming Rotary year.

The new Board of Directors was installed into the Rotaract Club of Grenada for 2022 – 2023:

President – Vondi Cyrus

Vice President – Valorie Andrew

Immediate Past President –Stacey Harris

Secretary – Jozel Neckles

Director of Finance – Kalifa Phillip

Director of Club Service – Greta Ambrose

Director of Community Service – Semone Sargeant

Director of International Service – Riann Thomas

Director of Professional Development – Sheriece Noel

President Vondi, during her installation speech, expressed her deepest gratitude to Immediate Past President Stacey Harris for an exceptional year. She further highlighted that the selected theme for the new year is “Ready, Set, Serve!” Through volunteerism and service to the community, she entrusts herself, her board, as well as all Rotaractors to fulfill and achieve the goals set out for this new Rotary year. The newly elected president aims to increase the organization’s community outreach, boost the club’s recognition on a district level, improve the relationship with the organisation’s sister Rotaract Club and sponsor Rotary Club and lastly to facilitate in ensuring that all Rotaractors receive growth and development professionally and personally.

Cyrus urged all members to reflect on their reasons for joining the organisation and last but not least, reflect on what the organisation stands for. The Club prides itself on being a group of young professionals, passionate about community service and looks forward to continued service within the Grenadian community during the upcoming 2022- 2023 year.

More details about the Rotaract Club of Grenada and its activities can be found on the club’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/rotaractgrenada/. Also find us on: Twitter – @rotaractgrenada and Instagram – @rotaractgd

Rotaract Club of Grenada