The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public of the following traffic arrangements to facilitate the hosting of the National Queen’s Show on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 at the Spice Basket Theatre.

The traffic arrangements will be in effect from 6 pm until the conclusion of the event.

NO ENTRY

No entry will be allowed onto Spice Basket area of Beaulieu Public Road from its junction with Boca Public Road

ONE-WAY TRAFFIC

Beaulieu Public Road will be one way traffic from its junction with La Mode Public Road towards Grand Etang direction

NO PARKING

No parking will be allowed on the left side of Beaulieu Public Road from its junction with La Mode Public Road to its junction with Boca Public Road

No parking will be allowed in the immediate vicinity of the entrances to the Spice Basket compound

No parking will be allowed on the Boca Public Road where it intersects with Melrose Public Road

No parking will be allowed on the Beaulieu Public Road from its junction with the Boca Public Road to Mt Cuma

PARKING

The General Public will be allowed to park on the right side of Beaulieu Public Road towards the direction of Constantine

VIP PARKING:

VIP and dignitaries will be allowed to park in the upper-level parking area upon entering the Spice Basket Theatre

ALLOWED PARKING AT SPICE BASKET THEATRE

Government Officials – Upper level

Special Invitees

Media personnel (lower level close to the back entrance)

Designated parking for transports conveying participants and their costumes

General Public (on the grass area to the right on entering Spice Basket Theatre)

Office of Commissioner of Police