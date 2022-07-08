For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

Tropical Wave # 1

An Eastern Caribbean tropical wave extends along 63°W from 08°N to 19°N, 90 nautical miles (nm) west of Grenada. It is moving west at 15kt. Scattered moderate convection is observed from 09°N to 11°N, between 60°W and 63°W. This feature will continue to support partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with light to moderate showers and a low chance of thunder on Friday and Saturday morning.

Tropical Wave #2

A central Atlantic tropical wave extends along 45°W from 06°N to 19°N, about 988 nm southeast of Grenada. It is moving W at 15 kt. Scattered moderate convection is observed from 10°N to 12°N, between 42°W and 45°W. Weather models suggest that the axis of this wave will cross the island chain on Sunday inducing light to moderate showers and a medium chance of thunder.

These systems pose no threat to the State of Grenada.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of these waves and provide updates in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 8 pm.

Cécil Mitchell, Duty Forecaster