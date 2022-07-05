For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

An eastern Caribbean tropical wave is now directly over Grenada along 62°W from 06°N to 22°N, moving W at 15 kt. Scattered moderate convection is observed behind the wave from 10°N to 12°N, between 55°W and 63°W.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this system.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days. The next update will be issued at 8 am.

Gerard Tamar, Duty Forecaster