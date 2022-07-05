For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor these systems and provide updates in a timely manner.

An eastern Caribbean tropical wave extends along 63°W from 06°N to 22°N, moving W at 15 kt. Scattered moderate isolated strong convection is observed behind the wave from 08°N to 12°N, between 55°W and 61°W. Widely scattered moderate convection is noted from 10.5°N to 12.5°N between 63°W and 65°W, and from 19°N to 20°N between 62°W and 64°W.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

Andre Charles, Duty Forecaster