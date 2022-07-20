For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

Tropical Wave: A central Atlantic tropical wave is near 53°W extending from 17°N southward, 497 nautical miles (nm) east of Grenada. It is moving west at 15 kt. Isolated moderate to locally strong precipitation is noted in the satellite imagery from 10°N to 17°N between 50°W and 60°W. Weather models suggest that the axis of this wave will traverse the island chain on Wednesday evening, inducing partly cloudy to overcast conditions with light to moderate showers and a medium chance of lightning and thunder (mainly overnight) across Grenada and its dependencies. The forecast conditions may improve or deteriorate over time.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this wave and provide updates in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 8 am.

Cécil Mitchell, Duty Forecaster