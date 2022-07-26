The US Embassy in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is pleased to announce the US Youth Ambassadors cohort for 2022.

Ajante Fraser from Antigua and Barbuda, Ethan Goodridge from Barbados, Abby Williams from Dominica, Berniah Forrester from Grenada, Rianka Chance from St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Sade Gustave from Saint Lucia will join adult mentor Nadina Williams from Grenada on the 2-week programme in the United States from 26 July to 5 August.

During their programme, they will visit the US capital, Washington, DC, where they will join hundreds of other participants from the Caribbean and Latin America. They will later move on in smaller groups for an experience in other US cities, where they will participate in workshops on leadership and entrepreneurship, observe social impact projects, meet with US government representatives, visit schools in the region, and give presentations about their countries.

The US Youth Ambassadors Programme is a US State Department-funded leadership exchange that brings together high school students and adult mentors from countries across the Americas to promote mutual understanding, increase leadership skills, and prepare youth to make a difference in their communities.

US Embassy Barbados