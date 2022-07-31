by Linda Straker

Tropical wave affected Grenada Saturday night into Sunday morning

Grenlec advised of several power outages

Flow tower located close to Fort Frederick collapsed

Telecommunications provider Flow is among companies assessing damages following the passage of a tropical wave that affected Grenada Saturday night into Sunday morning with heavy showers, wind, thunder, and lightning.

One of the Flow towers located at the historic Fort Frederick in St George collapsed from the winds, which had gusts as high as 70 miles per hour. “We are currently assessing the situation,” said Dylan Ollivierre, Customer Experience Manager at Flow Grenada. He confirmed that several customers are affected because of the fallen tower.

Another company affected by the effect of the thunderstorm is the island’s electricity provider — Grenlec. “We are advising customers that the inclement weather, particularly strong wind in many parts of the country, has caused a number of power outages,” said a statement on the company’s website and social media page early Sunday morning.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and assure you that our crews will be out and working to restore electricity to all customers as soon as possible,” said the statement which thank customers for their patience and at the same time encouraged them to report outages.

The National Water and Sewage Authority (NaDMA) which is the island’s water supplier is also reporting that its system is affected by the tropical wave. A press release on its social media page said that customers in 5 of the 7 parishes are without water supply. “We are sorry for the inconvenience,” said the statement.

NaDMA has yet to issue a release but from pictures posted on social media there are fallen trees that have affected the free flow of traffic, a residential house roof was blown off and the roof of the National Stadium also suffered some damage.

More rains are expected later in the day. “Throughout the day, cloudy to overcast and windy conditions with light to moderate showers, some becoming heavy, and thunder are expected, improving during the night. Therefore, a warning is issued for possible flooding and landslides in areas so prone,” said the 8 am weather update from the Meteorological Department of Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) based at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA).