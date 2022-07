The Institute for Peoples’ Enlightenment and The University of the West Indies Open Campus Grenada, will present the Virtual Annual Commemorative Emancipation Public Lecture 2022, on Monday, 25 July at 5:30 pm.

This year’s theme is Orality and the Traditional Mas of Grenada: The exploration of traditional Mas as a source of historical information about the retention of African intangible cultural heritage! The guest lecturer is Tola Dabiri, PhD.