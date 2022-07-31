The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises that the following water systems are impacted as a result of the tropical wave that is affecting the island.
Water systems are challenged with dam blockages due to heavy river flow.
Affected consumers are encouraged to manage their stored supplies as we cannot provide a timeline for restoration at this time.
|Water Systems By Parish
|Areas Served
|St Andrew
|Mirabeau
|Sabb, Byelands, Mirabeau, Mt. Horne, Grenville, Rose Mont, St Cloud’s, Balthazar, Grand Bras, Ford, Telescope, St Mary’s, Rivulet Lane, Soubise, Cook Hill, The Villa, Mt. Sealy,
Paraclete, Santoo Pee Street, Columba, The entire town of
Grenville
|Mt. Horne
|Mt. Horne, Paradise, Dunfermline, Pearls, Canal Road, La
Fillette, Seamoon
|St Patrick
|Peggy’s Whim
|Peggy’s Whim, Hermitage, River Sallee, Conference, Tivoli, Chantimelle, Sauteurs, Mt. Rose, Bathway, Rose Hill,
Carrierre, St John’s, Samaritan
|St John
|Concord
|Concord, Grand Mal, Brizan, Happy Hill, Beausejour, Cherry
Hill, The Stadium, River Road, Mt. Gay & the entire Town of
St George
|St Mark
|Tufton Hall
|Duquesne, Victoria, the entire parish of St Mark through to
Maran in St John’s
|St George
|Annandale
|Annandale, Constantine, New Hampshire through to River
Road and extending to the entire south of the island
|Vendomme
|Black Forest, Constantine, Beaulieu, Mt. Gay, River Road, Mt.
Moritz, Belle Vue, Snug Corner, Lower Boca, Melrose
Please note that other systems may be added to the list without prior notice given. Persons are advised to have water stored to last at minimum 3 days representing 35 gallons of water, per person, per day.
NAWASA apologizes for the inconveniences likely to be caused and thanks consumers for their patience and understanding as we work towards the delivery of a safe, adequate and reliable water supply.
NAWASA…committed to meeting customers’ needs
