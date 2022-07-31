The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises that the following water systems are impacted as a result of the tropical wave that is affecting the island.

Water systems are challenged with dam blockages due to heavy river flow.

Affected consumers are encouraged to manage their stored supplies as we cannot provide a timeline for restoration at this time.

Water Systems By Parish Areas Served St Andrew Mirabeau Sabb, Byelands, Mirabeau, Mt. Horne, Grenville, Rose Mont, St Cloud’s, Balthazar, Grand Bras, Ford, Telescope, St Mary’s, Rivulet Lane, Soubise, Cook Hill, The Villa, Mt. Sealy, Paraclete, Santoo Pee Street, Columba, The entire town of Grenville Mt. Horne Mt. Horne, Paradise, Dunfermline, Pearls, Canal Road, La Fillette, Seamoon St Patrick Peggy’s Whim Peggy’s Whim, Hermitage, River Sallee, Conference, Tivoli, Chantimelle, Sauteurs, Mt. Rose, Bathway, Rose Hill, Carrierre, St John’s, Samaritan

St John Concord Concord, Grand Mal, Brizan, Happy Hill, Beausejour, Cherry Hill, The Stadium, River Road, Mt. Gay & the entire Town of St George St Mark Tufton Hall Duquesne, Victoria, the entire parish of St Mark through to Maran in St John’s St George Annandale Annandale, Constantine, New Hampshire through to River Road and extending to the entire south of the island Vendomme Black Forest, Constantine, Beaulieu, Mt. Gay, River Road, Mt. Moritz, Belle Vue, Snug Corner, Lower Boca, Melrose

Please note that other systems may be added to the list without prior notice given. Persons are advised to have water stored to last at minimum 3 days representing 35 gallons of water, per person, per day.

NAWASA apologizes for the inconveniences likely to be caused and thanks consumers for their patience and understanding as we work towards the delivery of a safe, adequate and reliable water supply.

