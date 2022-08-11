by Linda Straker

The ceremonial opening or first session of the 11th Parliament will take place on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 according to the 22 August publication of the Gazette — the official publication of the Government Grenada.

The reconvening of Parliament is labelled as Statutory Rules and Orders No 35 of 2022, the publication is volume 40 number 49, and categorise as extraordinary. The ceremonial opening is occurring approximately 9 weeks after a new government was voted into office because of the June 23 General Election.

The majority in the Lower House or House of Representatives is led by Dickon Mitchell, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), while the minority is led by Dr Keith Mitchell, leader of the New National Party (NNP).

In the Lower House, the main activities for the first session will be swearing in or taking the oath of Office for each of the 15 Member of Parliament, nominating, and electing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House; appointments to the various committees such as the Public Accounts Committee, the Privilege Committee, and the Standing Orders Committee.

In the Upper House or Senate, the main activity for the first session will also be the swearing in or taking of the oath of office for each of the appointed 13 senators. The members will also nominate and elect a president and deputy president of the Senate.

The Leader of Government business in both houses will also be named. The role of that person is prioritising the bills and other documents such as statutory bodies reports that will be laid in the house for debate and or approval.

The main activity or highlight of the ceremonial opening will be the Head of State, Governor General Dame Cécile La Grenade presenting the traditional throne speech, outlining the policy, strategy, and plans of the Government for the upcoming Parliament session.