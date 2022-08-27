Applications are invited from suitable qualified Grenadian nationals for Master’s Scholarship awards tenable in the United Kingdom commencing September/October 2023.

The awards are being offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom. Full details of the scholarships can be obtained at the Commonwealth’s website: http://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about–us/scholarships/

Full CSC Eligibility Criteria for Commonwealth Master’s Candidates are available at Master’s Scholarship: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth–mastersscholarships/

Be a citizen of/or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person

Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country

Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2022

By September 2022, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, OR a second class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree)

The CSC would not normally fund a second UK Master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK Master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this study

Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship

Provide full transcripts detailing all your higher education qualifications including to-date transcripts for any qualifications you are currently studying (with certified translations if not in English) – uploaded to the online application system

Provide references from at least 2 individuals

Intended Beneficiaries: Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships are for candidates from eligible lower and middle-income Commonwealth countries, to undertake full-time taught Master’s study at a UK university.

All Commonwealth Scholarships are being offered under 6 development themes. More information about the themes is available at: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/csc–developmentthemes.

ALL applicants are advised to take note of the following:

Must demonstrate in their application the direct and applied relevance of their study to development in Grenada and make such links explicit in your application

and relevance of their study to development in Grenada and State in your application which of the 6 development themes you are applying under

Select up to 3 Sustainable Development Goals relevant to your development impact

Sign a declaration that you cannot afford to study in the UK

Provide the selection panel with a personal statement which will provide more information about your background. This would be considered by the panel but will not be graded

Applicants should note that The CSC’s selection committee will grade applications on the following criteria:

Academic merit of the candidate

Quality of the Study Plan

Potential impact of the work on the development of the candidate’s home country

The following documents are required to complete the scholarship package:

Certified copy of Birth Certificate or Passport Bio-date page

Certified copy of Bachelor’s Degree

Certified copy of University academic transcript

Three letters of reference ( professional, Educational and Community level)

Copy of acceptance letter

Completed online application form

Completed scholarship application form to be obtained from the Human Resource Development Division

CSC’s deadline for receipt of ALL supporting documents is 18 October 2022. Please visit the CSC website for more information and important deadlines.

Interested applicants are required to complete the CSC online application system which would be opened on 6 September 2022 (16:00 GMT) and download the completed scholarship form with all necessary attachments then submit to the Human Resource Development Division at the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture no later than Wednesday, 19 October 2022. NO APPLICATION WOULD BE CONSIDERED FOR SCHOLARSHIP AFTER THIS DATE.

The CSC has a deadline of 8 November 2022 at 16:00 (GMT) for receipt of all required supporting documentation:

Proof of citizenship or refugee status in an eligible Commonwealth country

All university academic transcripts

At least 2 references

For further information or query feel free to contact the Division on 440-2737/440-3162 or email on [email protected]

GIS