by Kari Grenade, PhD Regional Economist and Macroeconomic Advisor

The US dollar has strengthened considerably since the start of the year with non-trivial implications for many countries worldwide, including those in the Caribbean.

Before delving into the causes and consequences of a strong US dollar, it is important to explain a few concepts relating to exchange rates and currencies.

An exchange rate, in simple terms, is the rate at which one currency is exchanged for another. In other words, it is the price of one country’s currency relative to another country’s currency or a basket of several currencies. It is determined by the demand for, and supply of currencies in the market. A country’s exchange rate can be fixed against another country’s currency or a basket of several currencies, or it can flexible, determined demand and supply conditions. A fixed or pegged exchange rate is officially set and maintained by a country’s monetary authority or central bank, while flexible or floating exchange rates are determined by market forces. For example, the Eastern Caribbean (EC) dollar has been officially fixed or pegged to the US dollar at EC$2.7 to US$1 since 1976, while the Guyanese dollar and the Jamaican dollar float against the US dollar on a daily basis.

In countries with a floating exchange rate, its currency is said to appreciate when it increases in value against another and depreciate when it loses value. The interplay of demand and supply for currencies in the market because of certain factors (such as interest rate changes for example) can result in a currency appreciation or depreciation from time to time. On the whole, an exchange rate, be it fixed or flexible, and more specifically, currency appreciation or depreciation, affects the flow of trade, investment, money as well as socioeconomic conditions and ultimately living standards within and across countries.

Now back to the current situation of the strong US dollar and its implications.

The US dollar has appreciated against a basket of major currencies by 11% during the first 6 months of this year. The main reason for the appreciation of the US dollar is the increasing demand for US dollars. Why is there a growing demand for US currency? Several reasons. One, rising interest rates in the US makes the US dollar more valuable to hold relative to other currencies, and as such global investors are investing heavily in the US for relatively better returns. Two, the US is perceived as a “safe haven” for investing in light of the acute uncertainties and risks in other parts of the world. Hence, investors are increasing their holdings of US-denominated assets, which require the purchase of US dollars. Three, US bonds have become attractive relative to non-US bonds because of rising interest rates in the US, and as such, investors are buying US bonds, which requires US dollars.

What does all of this mean for Caribbean economies and more specifically Caribbean people? A lot! The Region is already reeling from high inflation. Because inflation in the US is high (estimated at 8.5% in July), and because Caribbean countries import the majority of their goods, which have to be paid for in US dollars, the price of imported goods have increased. More expensive imports of goods, particularly food, can aggravate risks of food and nutrition insecurity as healthy foods, which tend to be more expensive than unhealthy ones, become out of reach for many.

Caribbean countries with floating exchange rates (Jamaica, Guyana and Suriname) whose currencies have depreciated against the US dollar, will feel the brunt of higher import prices because they will need to find more US dollars to pay for the same amount of imports for example.

Caribbean countries, particularly in the oil-importing ones, are being buffeted by high cost of fuel, which are driving up electricity costs, adversely affecting household budgets, firms’ bottom lines and investment prospects, and adding subsidy burdens to governments.

Caribbean countries that are dependent on tourists from the UK and Euro Area for example could see their receipts dip because it will be more expensive for a tourist from outside of the US to travel to the Caribbean given the depreciation of their currency relative to that of the US in which most tourist products (hotel rooms and tours for example) are priced. For tourism-dependent Caribbean countries whose currencies are fixed against the US dollar (Barbados and those that comprise the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union) the appreciation of the US dollar against the pound sterling or Canadian dollar for example automatically means an appreciation of the Barbadian dollar and the EC dollar against those currencies as well. As such, the pound sterling would not “stretch as far” as it otherwise would in Barbados or Antigua for example given its depreciation against the US dollar. On the flip side, it would be now cheaper for Caribbean citizens (those who can afford) to visit the UK and Canada with US dollars because their dollars would be able to stretch a bit more.

Importantly, Caribbean countries and firms, especially in a floating exchange rate regime that have debts denominated in US dollars will need to mobilise more local currencies to convert to US dollars to be able to service their US debt obligations as those debts will be more expensive in local currency terms.

As interest rates on debt instruments rise, so too will rates on investment instruments, which will benefit countries and firms with holdings of US fixed-income financial investments. Should interest rates continue to rise in the US, eventually interest rates charged on loans and earned on deposits will increase in the Caribbean as central banks in the Region defend their respective currencies, especially in countries with floating exchange rates.

It is difficult to predict currency markets, and as such one cannot say with any degree of confidence whether or not the US dollar will continue its appreciating trend. Several factors will determine movements in the US dollar relative to other currencies. Chief among them would be the policy stance of the Federal Reserve (the Central Bank of the US) regarding interest rates, should interest rates keep rising, so too would the value of the US dollar. It is hoped that this current period of a strong dollar and its adverse consequences are short lived.