The 4 men charged in connection with one of RGPF’s largest drug busts have been committed to stand trial.

An operation conducted by police at Harvey Vale, Carriacou, on 31 October 2019, resulted in the recovery of 416 kilos of cocaine which carries an estimated street value of EC$41,000,600.

Police later recovered one AR15 rifle believed to be connected to the cocaine.

As a result, Serkan Yildirim, a French National along with Damien Francis, Nicholas Noel and Keron Noel all of Harvey Vale, Carriacou, were charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug and Conspiracy to Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

Nicholas and Keron Noel were also charged with Handling a Controlled Drug and Possession of an Illegal Firearm, and an additional charge for Possession of a Controlled Drug was also laid against Damien Francis.

All charges laid were indictable.

On Tuesday, 16 August 2022, all 4 men were committed to stand trial at the High Court for the offences charged.

Bail was set for all accused persons as follows:

Damien, Nicholas and Keron were granted bail in the amount of EC$250,000 with 2 sureties each.

Serkan was granted bail in the amount of EC$350,000 cash with other conditions.

Office of Commissioner of Police