The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives informs all registered farmers that applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Farm Labour Support Programme.

The programme, which will be administered through the District Extension Offices, comprises:

Support for the establishment and rehabilitation of tree crops, (cocoa, nutmeg, soursop, coconut) Establishment of roots and staple crops (vegetables, roots & tubers) Expansion of livestock and protective culture production (vegetables, seedlings, horticulture)

All interested registered farmers are encouraged to complete their application form online, which can be found on the Ministry’s Facebook and other social media pages. Farmers who do not have internet access or who are having difficulty accessing the online document can visit their District Extension Offices for assistance in completing the application process, which runs until Friday, 26 August 2022.

District Extension Offices are located at:

Grenville, St Andrew 442-7249

Plains, St Patrick 442-9416

Black Bay, St John 440-9049

La Sagesse, St David – 440-4862

All Cocoa and Nutmeg Farmers are encouraged to contact their respective organisations in order to benefit from assistance under the Farm Labour Programme.

Those who are interested in working as contractors or labourers under the farm labour programme should immediately contact their District Extension Offices to submit their names, addresses and contact information.

For additional information, please contact 440-2708 or your District Extension Office.

GIS