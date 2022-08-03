The Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs announces the appointment of Reginald Lord as Labour Commissioner (Ag.), effective Tuesday, 2 August 2022.

Lord brings to the position more than 30 years of extensive experience and training in Labour Management, with specialised focus in Occupational Health and Safety.

In his capacity as Labour Commissioner, Lord will support the Ministry of Labour in the advancement of priority areas such as the Minimum Wage Agenda, and Health & Safety in the workplace. The Ministry is also focused on strengthening its dispute resolution function.

Lord’s appointment as Labour Commissioner (Ag.) will last until his retirement in November 2022. During this time, the post will be advertised, both in and outside the Public Service, following which a suitable candidate will be appointed.

The Government of Grenada thanks his predecessor, Cyrus Griffith, who served for 25 years as Labour Commissioner, including 4 years into his retirement. Griffith is wished the very best in his retirement and the future.

GIS