The Government of Canada is pleased to announce that Canadian officials will be in Grenada from 16-20 August 2022 to carry out biometric processing for persons wishing to obtain visas.

As part of the visa application process, Grenada nationals must provide biometric information (fingerprints and a photo) when applying for a Canadian visitor visa, study, work, or temporary residence permit, or for permanent residence. During the upcoming August dates, Grenada visa applicants may take the opportunity to provide biometric information in Grenada rather than travelling abroad. Outside of this visit, standard procedures remain for Grenada nationals to travel to biometrics collection points in Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, or Trinidad and Tobago at all other times.

If you are planning to travel to Canada for study, business, tourism, family reunions or other reasons, please complete your online visa application as soon as possible in order to take advantage of this opportunity in August.

This exercise is geared towards the following individuals:

Grenada nationals who anticipate travel to Canada Persons who have already applied whether online or by mail for a visa, work or study permit or for permanent residence and have received their Biometric Instruction Letter; and Nationals of other biometric information-required countries residing in Grenada planning to travel to Canada

In order to book an appointment for biometrics collection, please write to [email protected].

All applicants will be required to bring their Biometrics Instruction Letter and passport with them to their appointment in order to have their biometrics taken.

Canadian officials will be pleased to assist applicants who have both appointments and the required Biometrics Instruction Letter during the hours listed below. Officials will not be collecting applications or biometric information from applicants who have not received this letter.

Please note the cut-off date for scheduling an appointment is Wednesday, 10 August 2022. We will not be able to accommodate appointment requests after that date, unless we receive cancellations.

The biometrics collection will take place from 08:30 to 17:30 on Tuesday, 16 August; Wednesday, 17 August; Thursday, 18 August; Friday, 19 August, and a half day on Saturday, 20 August 2022 at the Radisson Hotel in the meeting room. Directions to the location within the hotel will be provided upon arrival.

High Commission of Canada