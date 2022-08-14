by Linda Straker

All charged with one count each of Grievous Harm and Stealing

4 also charged for Causing Harm to Kiddon Peters, Anderson’s brother who serves in the RGPF

Police Officer of Maraval charged for Assault on Anderson

Six Trinidadians are scheduled to appear in Court on Monday, 15 August to answer charges of either assault, stealing, causing harm or grievous harm that were slapped on them following a police investigation into a brawl that occurred on the Harbour Master party boat.

Anderson Peters, Grenada’s sporting icon in the field of javelin was thrown into the sea during the fracas. A police release issued last Wednesday — the night of the arrest — said that Anderson had suffered injuries.

“Six Trinidadian Nationals were arrested and charged today Friday 12th August 2022, in connection with the incident involving Anderson Peters, which occurred on-board the Harbour Master Vessel on Wednesday last, in St. George’s, Grenada,” said a news release posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

The men were detained immediately after police were called to the vessel during the scuffle. Videos circulating shows the star athlete being assaulted and then thrown into the sea.

Facing charges are John Alexander, 55 years, Deckhand of Arima, Mikhail John, 35 years, Sailor of San Juan, Noel Cooper, 42 years, Captain of Gurpe, Lance Wiggins, 45 years, Sailor of Cocorite and Sheon Jack, 28 years, Sailor of Cocorite were all charged with one count each of Grievous Harm and Stealing, while Abiola Benjamin, 40 years, Operations Manager/Police Officer of Maraval was charged for Assault on Anderson Peters.

Alexander, John, Cooper, Wiggins and Jack were also charged for Causing Harm to Kiddon Peters, the brother of Anderson Peters who serves in the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).