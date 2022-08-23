Independence Agencies Limited is a leading company in the importation, distribution, and marketing of foods, liquor and tobacco products and is seeking to recruit a self-driven person to join our Sales team.

Primary Objectives:

To maximise the sales and gross profits of our products in the Food Service customer segment by assisting in the management of portfolios of clients and executing all sales and promotional efforts to exceed customer expectations.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Degree or diploma in Business Management, Sales and/or Marketing or other related discipline with a minimum of 2 years sales experience

A good working knowledge of food service or related field

Skills and Other Attributes Required:

Excellent leadership, analytical, mathematical, interpersonal, written and verbal communications skills

Strong sales and negotiation skills

Strong customer service orientation

Goal oriented

Proficient in the use of information technology and Microsoft Office

Summary of Major Duties:

Achieve sales, distribution and gross profit targets for defined portfolio of customers Visit all customers (hotels, restaurants and bars etc.) along daily route to sell and receive orders Conduct product testing and manage product introduction/placement programmes Offer an after-sales service, including dealing with queries, complaints, problems, etc. Participate in the Performance Management System and support training and development initiatives

Compensation and Benefits

The salary for this position will depend on the successful candidate’s qualifications, experience and skills. An attractive benefits package will also be included.

Written applications together with current curriculum vitae should be submitted to the address below by 4 pm, on 31 August 2022.

Position: Food Service Sales Rep

Human Resources Department

P O Box 1298, St George, Grenada

Or email: [email protected]