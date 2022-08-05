Investment Migration is a fast-growing economic driver in many countries worldwide.

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has raised over $461M for the National Transformation Fund and $455M for Tourism Real Estate Projects during the past 4.5 years alone. The programme has contributed significantly to the growth of Grenada’s economy and continues to receive heightened international recognition. The inward investment it promotes has led to the creation of sustainable long-term employment, specialist training, and the general broadening of skills for numerous Grenadians.

Applications are invited from suitable candidates to fill the position of Operations Administrator.

Core responsibilities would include:

Manage the end-to-end processing of all assigned applications for Citizenship by Investment, within the specified timeframe and in compliance with established processes

Resolve issues related to applications while upholding the integrity of the CBI programme

Maintain the established filing systems for applications and other data/information.

Ensure that all reporting obligations and timelines for areas of responsibility

Ensure service delivery at a professional level

The preferred mix of qualifications, experience and competencies include:

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Finance, Banking, Management or Business Administration or related area, or any equivalent combination of education and training that provides the required knowledge and skills

Experience in a service environment with stringent service level agreements and deadlines

Experience in investment migration, banking, compliance and due diligence assessment would be an asset

Excellent emotional intelligence, verbal and written communication skills

Excellent time management skills and ability to meet deadlines

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software

Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested professionals who meet or exceed the requirements are invited to submit their applications by email only to [email protected] by 22 August 2022.

Shortlisted applicants will be further contacted.

GCBI