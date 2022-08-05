Investment Migration is a fast-growing economic driver in many countries worldwide.
The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has raised over $461M for the National Transformation Fund and $455M for Tourism Real Estate Projects during the past 4.5 years alone. The programme has contributed significantly to the growth of Grenada’s economy and continues to receive heightened international recognition. The inward investment it promotes has led to the creation of sustainable long-term employment, specialist training, and the general broadening of skills for numerous Grenadians.
Applications are invited from suitable candidates to fill the position of Operations Administrator.
Core responsibilities would include:
- Manage the end-to-end processing of all assigned applications for Citizenship by Investment, within the specified timeframe and in compliance with established processes
- Resolve issues related to applications while upholding the integrity of the CBI programme
- Maintain the established filing systems for applications and other data/information.
- Ensure that all reporting obligations and timelines for areas of responsibility
- Ensure service delivery at a professional level
The preferred mix of qualifications, experience and competencies include:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Finance, Banking, Management or Business Administration or related area, or any equivalent combination of education and training that provides the required knowledge and skills
- Experience in a service environment with stringent service level agreements and deadlines
- Experience in investment migration, banking, compliance and due diligence assessment would be an asset
- Excellent emotional intelligence, verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent time management skills and ability to meet deadlines
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software
Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Interested professionals who meet or exceed the requirements are invited to submit their applications by email only to [email protected] by 22 August 2022.
Shortlisted applicants will be further contacted.
GCBI