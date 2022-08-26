Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Cecile La Grenade, GCMG, OBE, by a Proclamation dated 22 August 2022, has scheduled the Ceremonial State Opening of the First Session of the Eleventh Parliament of Grenada for Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, at ten o’clock in the forenoon at the Parliament Building, Mt Wheldale.
