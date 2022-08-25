CIBC FirstCaribbean is disappointed to learn of the industrial action taken on 24 August 2022 by its employees in Grenada.

We apologise to our clients for the disruption of services that this strike action has caused at our Church Street and Grand Anse locations which will remain closed indefinitely. We wish to remind our clients that our digital channels such as mobile and online banking and our ABMs remain available to them.

“As we understand it, this action pertains to a long-outstanding matter which was discussed at the Labour Department, subsequently we have implemented the department’s recommendations, we are therefore surprised at this action. We are not at liberty to discuss the detail of the matter, as it is not our policy to do so in the public domain. As always we are open to sitting with our employees’ representative to discuss any matter of concern to our employees,” Country Head Andre Cadogan said.

CIBC FirstCaribbean continues to abide by the tenets that form the foundation of its partnership principles agreement with the unions in each of its regional jurisdictions and this commitment remains its priority.

CIBC FirstCaribbean