Stakeholders and the general public were asked to send their comments on the draft version of the “Water Resources Management and Regulation Act, 202[]” until 13 August 2022 in written form.

The comments and answers are now published on https://climatefinance.gov.gd/embedded-pdf/comments-and-responses-to-the-water-resources-management-and-regulation-act-202/

The detailed final draft version of the Act can be found under the following link:https://climatefinance.gov.gd/embedded-pdf/water-resources-management-and-regulation-bill/

GCREWS