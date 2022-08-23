Request for Expressions of Interest (Individuals): Government of Grenada Southern St George Water Supply Expansion Project

The Government of Grenada (GOGR) has applied for financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to US$17 million towards the cost of the Southern St George Water Supply Expansion Project and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued.

Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of GOGR and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOGR shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), the Executing Agency, now wishes to procure Consultancy Services for a Project Coordinator. The objective of the consultancy is to coordinate and monitor all aspects of the implementation of the project. The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a period of 36 months, commencing October 2022.

NAWASA now invites interested eligible individual consultants to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) indicating qualifications and experience required to provide these consultancy services.

Consultants shall be eligible to participate if:

The persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country; and

In all cases, the Consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country

Eligible countries are member countries of CDB

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraphs 5.15 and 5.17 of Procurement Procedures for Projects Financed by CDB (2019), setting forth CDB’s policy on conflict of interest for the selection of consultants.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to qualifications and experience on similar assignments. Applicants should have a minimum of either:

A first degree and post-graduate degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. Civil Engineering and/or Construction/Project Management) with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in project management, contract management, contract administration or logistics, and 5 years’ experience in managing projects of comparable complexity and budgetary value as this project; or

First degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. Civil Engineering and or Construction/Project Management) with a minimum of 15 years’ experience in project management, contract management, contract administration and logistics in managing projects of comparable complexity and budgetary value as this project

A professional designation and experience working in the region, in the sector and with multilateral agencies would be assets

Expressions of Interest must be submitted in English electronically by email in pdf format to [email protected] no later than 2 pm, local time on Wednesday, 14 September 2022. The email subject line should state “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Project Coordinator” and the email body must state the name and address of the applicant.

The Expression of Interest will be deemed to have been received at the time that it is received by the Manager of the Planning and Development Department, Whyme Cox. The burden of proving receipt of the e-mail will be on the applicant and will not be met solely by a read receipt or sent items report generated by the applicant’s computer. In addition, one copy must be submitted simultaneously by email to CDB to [email protected], again with the email subject line stating “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Project Coordinator” and the email body stating the name and address of the applicant.

Following the assessment of submissions, the most technically capable and appropriately experienced applicant will be invited to negotiate a contract to provide the consultancy services. GOGR reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety.

It will not be bound to assign any reason for not engaging the services of any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.

Further information may be obtained from the first address below between 8 am and 4 pm local time Monday to Friday.

Address 1:

Whyme Cox, Planning & Development Manager

National Water and Sewerage Authority

PO Box 392

Lucas Street, St George’s

GRENADA, WI

Tel: (473) 440-2155

Fax: (473) 440-4107

Email: [email protected]

Address 2:

Procurement Officer

Caribbean Development Bank

BARBADOS, WI

Tel: (246) 539-1600

Email: [email protected]