by Curlan Campbell

2022 Groovy Monarch Rashid “Crayve” Julien hails from Coast Guard, St Mark

Song “Unbothered” amassed 273 points

Sherwin “Mr Walkie” Paul awarded second place with 267 points

A new Groovy Monarch Rashid “Crayve” Julien did not disappoint, as he captured the hearts of his fans and the crown on his second attempt at the competition on the big stage.

The 25-year-old Coast Guard, St Mark resident, with his distinctive melodic voice, emerged victorious with his song “Unbothered” performed at Bacchanal Friday amassing 273 points.

Adorned in shiny gold and white outfit and backed by cultural dancers, some dressed in traditional and fancy customs, Crayve skillfully delivered on stage, inspiring hope that despite life’s challenges, he shall remain unbothered and focused on his dreams and aspirations.

As a first-time performer back in 2019, Crayve tied for fourth place alongside Luni Spark and Electrify, with the song Genie Lover. “To be crowned on my second attempt, I think it’s phenomenal and I don’t have words to describe how I feel, but I guess elated is a good word and it’s an amazing feeling.”

Crayve indicated that he would have liked to see how his contribution to this year would have faired against the likes of former Groovy Monarchs Shondell “Dash” Amada and Jevaughn “V’ghn” John, both of whom tied for first in the 2019 Groovy Monarch. Both cultural ambassadors were slated to defend their title but opted out of the competition because of an ongoing boycott by some soca artistes who believe that the prize money should be increased. Despite not being able to compete against his musical rivals, Crayve is quite pleased with his performance.

“I would have loved to compete against them and see where I really stack up against these phenomenal artiste like V’ghn and Dash. However, the competition that was there like Mr Walkie, these guys put out an amazing performance and I am so happy for them.”

Crayve also mentioned that his song “Unbothered” was written alongside Genie Lover in 2019 and was completed in 2021. He said his inspiration for writing comes from a place of love for the artform and the need to perfect his craft. “I have been working on a lot of music during the pandemic and “Unbothered” is just the tip of the iceberg. I actually wrote 2 parts to “Unbothered” and will soon release the second part.”

Making a strong crowd moving performance was the vibrant Sherwin “Mr Walkie” Paul, dressed in his red jacket decorated with gold and black finishes as he performed his song “Heart Break” where he explores the emotional turmoil after discovering his partner’s infidelity.

Mr Walkie, who lives in the parish of St David, has been doing music for the last 12 years and this year is one of his most outstanding performances which enabled him to secure second place with 267 points. He said his song is relatable and contains life lessons that can help someone experiencing a similar situation. “The song was about heartbreak, but it is also a happy song because sometimes when you go through things in life but you have to move forward by being the stronger person by keeping yourself together. Writing that song was a very good vibe for me and the concept is very relatable.”

The duo Kellon & Kelson Ogiste, better known as Luni Spark & Electrify, brought energy to their performances. Dressed in white robes and accompanied by onstage performers dressed like nuns, and a backdrop resembling a cathedral, the duo, despite a crowd-pleasing theatrical performance, placed third in this year’s Groovy Monarch with their song “Good Vibes Only”. The Ogistes are celebrating 20 years in the business and promise to continue to give an excellent account of themselves both locally and internationally.

The following are the rest of the results and points for Groovy Monarch.

Name SOBRIQUET SONG SCORE POSITION Rashid Julien Cryave Unbothered 273 1st Sherwin Paul Mr. Walkie Heart Break 267 2nd Kellon & Kelson Ogiste Luni Spark & Electrify Good Vibes Only 247 3rd Emanuel Charles EC Hold On 237 4th Findley & Damion Jeffrey & La Pompe Scholar & Papi Boy Hope 236 5th Lesley Modeste Brother B My Last 234 6th Abigail Morain Abbv Morain Outside 231 7th Jelonie Fleming Lil Jelo Thankful for Life 231 7th Jerry Baptiste Papa Jerry Mas 223 9th Andrew Phillip Hitz Best Life 221 10th Samantha Dickson Rovalty Fettas 214 11th