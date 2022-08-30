Cuban Ambassador to Grenada His Excellency Luis Ernesto Morejon Rodriguez today paid a courtesy call on Minister for Tourism Hon. Lennox Andrews to discuss areas of cooperation between the Government and People of Grenada and Cuba.

It was agreed that a follow-up meeting will be held to finalise enhanced corporation in Agriculture, Fisheries, Tourism, Infrastructure, and the Creative Arts, as well as other possible areas, with the hope of signing a Memorandum of Understanding, which will form part of the 2023 Budget implementation process.

Minister Andrews said he recognises first-hand, the contribution that Cuba is making to the social and educational advancement of the people of Grenada and highlighted that 3 members of the current administration are graduates of Cuban universities: Hon. Denis Cornwall, Hon. Joseph Andall and himself.

An invitation was extended to Minister Andrews by the Cuban Ambassador to make an official visit to Cuba to renew acquaintances as a Cuban University Graduate, as well as to explore other areas of cooperation between the 2 countries.

Ambassador Rodriguez says Cuban professionals continue to provide meaningful service to the people of Grenada with more than 40 doctors and 50 nurses at the General hospital, as well as a number of engineers and other Civil Servants. He said Cuba is looking forward to contributing even more to the tri-island.

14 April 2022, marked the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Grenada and the Republic of Cuba.

Hon. Andrews said the Government of Grenada looks forward to an enhanced relationship and further cooperation between our 2 countries.

GIS