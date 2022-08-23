The Ministry of Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation recommenced the Government’s debushing programme on Monday, 22 August 2022, ahead of the peak period of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The debushing programme seeks to clear overhanging branches, drains and roadways to mitigate incidents of flooding and other damage that may result from heavy rainfall.

This year, the programme will be implemented in 2 phases: from 22 August to 16 September 2022; and from 14 November to 9 December 2022. A total of 2,872 persons were employed to assist the Government in this process.

The public is encouraged to do its part to trim overhanging trees and clear drains, on or near property, as we prepare for this period of heightened precipitation and storm activity.

GIS