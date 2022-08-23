This past week volunteer dentists from the USA and Canada are enjoyed the true scope of voluntourism– staying at Sandals Grenada and offering free dental care to Grenadians at the National Cricket Stadium reaching a total of 529 persons.

This free dental clinic is the resumption of an annual drive; the Great Shape! Inc. 1000 Smiles Project, previously done from 2016 to 2019, serving over 2,000 Grenadians.

For Great Shape! Inc. volunteer, Frank Hayden, the warmth of the ‘Spice Isle’ is incomparable. “I’ve been a Great Shape! volunteer for over 6 years. We’ve been to St Lucia and Jamaica, and this is one of the best receptions we have ever received. From the excellent service at the resort, to the kindhearted persons we met at the clinics, we really have felt the warmth and charm of Grenada. I can’t wait for our day off to explore more of the island.”

The clinic is located at the National Cricket Stadium, available for another 2 weeks with a new group of volunteers arriving each week. For Sandals team members, it has been an excellent opportunity for dental care. Maintenance Technician, Michael Lewis shared, “I had my teeth cleaned and it was a seamless, professional service. How cool is it that I get to come to work, and get my teeth cleaned? On top of that the dentists are out serving the wider community, brightening the smiles of so many people. I really hope Sandals Foundation is able to continue supporting this great health initiative for years to come.”

As the dental drive progresses into its second of 3 weeks, the sister-isles will be served with walk-in clinics in Carriacou on Tuesday, 23 and Friday, 26 August at the Hillsborough Medical Centre. For the final week of free dental care, Carriacou will again be served on Monday, 29 and Tuesday, 30 August. Persons requesting services at the National Cricket Stadium can contact Great Shape! via WhatsApp message only to 415-3438.

