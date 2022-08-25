by Linda Straker

Opposition members of the Lower House in the 11th Parliament said they are prepared to work with Government on anything that will positively impact all citizens, but if they recognise any legislation that will create extra hardship, they will put up a fight.

“We are going to support anything that will be for the benefit of the people. If the government does well on something, we will recognise that, and if there are areas where there can be an improvement, I don’t think the government will operate in a way where it doesn’t want to hear anything as it relates to areas that can be improved,” said Emmalin Pierre, elected Member of Parliament for the Constituency of St Andrew’s South East.

In a news conference on Thursday, 25 August 2022, Pierre, who will be taking the oath of office on 31 August 2022 during the ceremonial or first session of the 11th Parliament, said that opposition members of Parliament are preparing to work in the interest of the people.

“We will offer any sort of suggestion or input that will help to strengthen the legislative agenda and to make the agenda more relevant for the people,” she said.

Clarice Modeste, elected Member of Parliament for St Mark in the House of Representatives, said that opposition members of parliament are very important to the governance structure and expects that parliamentary documents will be provided to them in accordance with the rules.

“We expect the Order Paper will be circulated in a timely manner, that the bills that will be taken up will be done in a timely manner, so we will have adequate preparation time to make our contribution to whatever the debate is, to whatever the discussion is… to disagree where we see.” Modeste is representing her constituency for the 6th consecutive parliament.

Roland Bhola, General Secretary of the New National Party (NNP) who moderated the news conference, said that the parliamentary arm of the NNP, which will comprise 6 representatives in the Lower House and 3 in the Upper House, is prepared to work along with the government but is also prepared to oppose for good reason.

“As a party, we are very much prepared to look at what the new legislation will be, what the new legislative framework will be to give assistance where we can, to agree with those that we believe are generally for the benefit of the people of the country, and in areas where we need to oppose and oppose vehemently, we will with good reason, but we are not prepared to put up unnecessary fights and create unnecessary conflicts with the government,” he said.

“We are definitely prepared to support all of the things that are important, necessary, and will be helpful to the Grenadian people, but of course, if we recognise that any bit of new legislation or anything that needs to be changed or adjusted may create extra hardship, economically, socially or otherwise we are going to put up a fight, and we are going to make our voice be heard,” he added.

The NNP led by Dr Keith Mitchell governed Grenada from February 2013 to June 2022. The party which won all 15 seats in the 2013 and 2018 General Elections was only able to win 6 seats in the 23 June 2022 General Election.

The previous main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the other 9 seats, giving them the majority in the Lower House or House of Representatives. The first parliamentary session of the new government is scheduled for 31 August. At that session, all members of parliament in both Houses of Parliament will take the oath of office.